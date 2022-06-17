Police officers and forensics are currently at the pond in Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow, after a report of a human skull being found by a member of the public.
The force’s control room was called by a member of the public who reported that the bone was in the pond at around 12.37pm yesterday (Thursday).
A police spokesman said that the area is currently cordoned off and officers will be in the area carrying out a full search over the weekend and Monday:
"We believe this may be a human skull, but this will be determined by an in-depth forensic examination of the skull which can take up to several weeks to complete.”
A further update will be released by police when the time comes.
Anyone with information should call 101.