BREAKING NEWS: Skull found in Fulstow duck pond believed to be human

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a skull found in a duck pond is believed to be that of a human.

By Rachel Armitage2
Friday, 17th June 2022, 2:42 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:53 pm
Police
Police

Police officers and forensics are currently at the pond in Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow, after a report of a human skull being found by a member of the public.

The force’s control room was called by a member of the public who reported that the bone was in the pond at around 12.37pm yesterday (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

A police spokesman said that the area is currently cordoned off and officers will be in the area carrying out a full search over the weekend and Monday:

"We believe this may be a human skull, but this will be determined by an in-depth forensic examination of the skull which can take up to several weeks to complete.”

A further update will be released by police when the time comes.

Anyone with information should call 101.