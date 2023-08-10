Brian's six challenges for six charities raising £6,000

​As if taking on one challenge to raise money for charity wasn’t enough, this 61-year-old is undergoing six gruelling missions before the year is out.

Brian Jukes is gearing up for his fundraising challenge at Cadwell Park. Photo supplied.

​Brian Jukes is aiming to take on the six challenge to raise £6,000 for six different cancer charities, to mark his 60th year on earth.

He has already completed the Three Peaks Challenge last month, successfully climbing Scalfell Pike in England, Ben Nevis in Scotland, and Wales’s Snowdon in just 29 hours – and even assisted with the rescue of a fellow climber suffering from hypothermia, helping to carry her down the hill so she could be reached by a rescue helicopter.

And now, Brian’s next challenge will see him head to Cadwell Park this weekend (August 19 and 20) to take on the Battle of Britain meeting run by the Darlington & District MotorClub – but with a twist.

“I am going to participate in all three classes of this, in a car, on a motorcycle, and on a sidecar,” he explained, “I don’t think anyone has been daft enough to try this before so I thought I’d give it a try!”

Brian has already been deep into preparation for this gruelling challenge, and his next four challenges will see him taking on the 190 mile Coast to Coast challenge, walking from Whitehaven to Sunderland in just 18 hours, followed by the 50 mile Chapel Challenge cycling challenge which sees cyclists tackle 7,400ft ascents in St John's Chapel, Co Durham.

Next, he will be taking on the Kielder half marathon in Northumberland, and finally a 130 mile cycle ride on a static pedal bike in a supermarket.

Brian’s hard work will be in aid of prostate, bowel, and breast cancer charities, a brain tumour charity, Macmillian Cancer Care, and a children’s cancer charity, as several members of his family, including his first wife and his dad, have battled cancer over the years.