Sanyukta Shrestha, Founder and Designer. EMN-210927-142026001

Sustainable bridal brand Sanyukta Shrestha was announced as the winner of luxury award at the PETA Vegan Wedding Awards 2021 on September 17.

Hangworthingham-based Sanyukta was among the first to introduce sustainability to the bridal industry with the launch of her first international sustainable bridal collection in 2011 made from eco-friendly, cruelty free vegan fibres from hand-spun and hand loomed bamboo, banana, hemp, organic cotton to wild nettle.

Sanyukta is also the first British Nepalese bridal fashion designer to have one of her sustainable couture creations preserved in the prestigious Fashion Museum in Bath since 2013 which is also made from 100 percent sustainable vegan fibres.

She said: “Winning ‘PETA Vegan Wedding Award 2021’ in the UK was an emotional moment that left us in tears, indeed happy tears.

“On the 10th anniversary of our brand’s sustainable journey, being awarded by such an inspirational and prestigious organisation in the World ‘PETA’ is a remarkable milestone for our brand’s value and vision.”

Sanyukta’s vision first came to her 19 years ago, while the Nepalese-born designer was working as a volunteer for World Wildlife Fund Nepal (WWF) and Women’s Rehabilitation Centre (WOREC) in Nepal.