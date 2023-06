A bridge has been damaged following a two-vehicle collision in Louth.

The damage to the bridge on Bridge Street. Photo: Roy Barber

On Friday evening (June 2) Lincolnshire Police were alerted to a two-vehicle collision on Bridge Street, Louth at 6.11 pm.

The vehicles involved were a silver Ford Ranger and a grey Ford Focus, and the bridge over the River Lud on the road was left damaged following the incident.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital.

