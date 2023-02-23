A busy road in Horncastle is set to be closed for up to five weeks in May due to bridge refurbishments.

Bridge St, Horncastle.

Lincolnshire County Council are carrying out bridge refurbishment works to the bridge on Bridge Street in town starting from Monday, May 9, for up to five weeks.

As part of these works, a temporary road closure will be in place on Bridge Street, from High Street to West Street, for the full seven days of the week for the duration of the scheme.

The diversion route for the road closure will be via High Street, Bull Ring, Jubilee Way, and West Street.