Lincolnshire County Council are carrying out bridge refurbishment works to the bridge on Bridge Street in town starting from Monday, May 9, for up to five weeks.
As part of these works, a temporary road closure will be in place on Bridge Street, from High Street to West Street, for the full seven days of the week for the duration of the scheme.
The diversion route for the road closure will be via High Street, Bull Ring, Jubilee Way, and West Street.
For further information, contact LCC Highways by emailing [email protected]