Bridging the gap with castle's bridge repairs

Essential conservation works are taking place on the bridges at Tattershall Castle before the National Trust-owned site reopens in the spring.

Tattershall Castle is undergoing repairs to its bridges. Photos: Tattershall Castle/National Trust

The castle is currently closed for the winter season, and the National Trust have taken the opportunity to carry out repair works to the bridges at the castle, ready for the castle to re-open in February.

A spokesman for the National Trust explained: “Certain parts on the bridges, particularly in the hard to access areas i.e underneath the bridge – are having structural repairs and replacement of timbers undertaken to ensure that they are all in perfect condition for when we re-open and can comfortably keep up with the footfall that we have when we are open.

"We expect the works to be completed for when we re-open on Wednesday February 15.”

Tattershall’s re-opening coincides with February half term, and the castle will be hosting a ‘Spring Awakening Trail’ event from Wednesday February 15 to Friday March 31, form 11am to 3pm each day.

Guests will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of spring with an outdoor trail across the castle grounds, with lots of little activities to take part in.

The Spring Awakening trail costs £2 per trail. Normal site admission charges apply.