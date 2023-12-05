Bridging the generation gap at Toray Pines

​Two different generations have come together to bring togetherness and fun to the community of Coningsby.

The Mayor of Coningsby, Amanda Bowen, pictured left with staff and residents of Toray Pines and children from Little Acorns Day Nursery. Photos: Mick Fox

​Toray Pines Care Home have just launched special Toddler Mornings on Fridays, teaming up with their neighbouring Little Acorns Day Nursery, where parents and carers bring their little ones to spend quality time with the residents of the home.

Toray Pines’s new Lifestyle Co-Ordinators, Jo Johnson and Donna Williams, were keen to drive the Tanglewood “happiness is our reward” goal and as part of this, decided to introduce some new relationships within the setting and community.

After a successful trial where the children visited the home, it was decided to make the sessions weekly.

Jo explained: “It was so exciting and fulfilling, it became a regular weekly meet, introducing parents and carers to come from the outside in to join in singing, dancing and crafting.

"Each week we’ve worked alongside the themes of the nursery to provide continuity and the opportunity for young children to relax around the frail.”

Jo said their main goal is to remove the stigmatism of a care home and reduce loneliness in elderly individuals:

"I want to open the doors to be able to work with the community providing an accessible retreat to include those who’s lives have changed through age or disability, old and young.

“Many of our residents, veterans, farmers, hard working people deserve the opportunity for lives in their new homes to be happy, joyful and fulfilled. It’s our job to provide that for them and we are committed to keep going until we’ve succeeded!”

Councillor Amanda Bowen, Mayor of Coningsby Town Council, attended last week’s session.

She said: “I was invited to attend the Toddler morning at Toray Pines it was lovely to see the interaction between the youngsters and residents.

"They all showed joy on their faces, it was great and must be seen as a benefit to all.