Brigg friends stride out to be hospice heroes

Daisy and Erin are Hospice Heroes EMN-211009-070631001

Daisy and Erin, who attend Brigg Primary School, kept themselves busy during the school holidays, fundraising for Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare by stepping out on a 10-mile walk together.

Together they created their own sponsor forms and completed training walks before taking on the challenge itself.

Daisy’s mum, Laura Stanfield, said: “I saw a post on Facebook about Hospice Heroes and the girls really wanted to get involved, so they decided to challenge themselves.”

The youngsters completed their walk in just three hours and 49 minutes, totalling more than 27,000 steps.

Daisy said: “It was really fun doing the walk!

“We wanted to raise money for Lindsey Lodge because my mum has some treatment there.

“Now we’re already thinking of doing some more fundraising –maybe baking, as we both love cooking and baking!”

Lindsey Lodge Fundraising Manager Kirsty Walker said: “Daisy and Erin have really shown what our Hospice Heroes are all about – they came up with their own idea and took on a huge challenge.

“The girls are a real inspiration, it was a pleasure to meet them both.

“It’s wonderful to see young people volunteering their time and raising funds for their local Hospice.”