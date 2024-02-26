Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s a new, brilliant boost to the area’s bus services.

Bus users in Gainsborough can now get around on an improved bus service delivering longer hours and more frequent runs.

Bus operator Stagecoach, in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council, has increased the service in the area to encourage more people back on to the service.

Coun Clio Perraton-Williams and Matt Cranwell, managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands

Routes 1 and 2 that serve Gainsborough town centre will now run Monday to Saturday from 06.00 to 19.40 every 15 minutes for most of the timetable. Previously the buses ran every hour,

Cllr Clio Perraton-Williams, executive support councillor for highways and transport said: “The start of these additional services is fantastic news for people in and around of Gainsborough.

“Not only will they provide people with easier access to town for whatever they need to do, but it will offer those who get around town by car a reliable, more environmentally friendly alternative.

“And with all Stagecoach single journeys currently benefitting from the £2 fare cap, there’s no better time to leave the car at home and hop on the next bus into town.”

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, added: "We are pleased to see that this partnership with LCC, supported by the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding issued by the UK Government, we have been able to enhance our Gainsborough town service 1 and 2.

“The increase in service frequency will now make it far more convenient for local residents to travel around the town to access work, education and leisure activities.

“And for those residents that may not have travelled with us before, with single fares capped at just £2 a journey, now is a great time to start using their local bus service."

The additional routes are made possible thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan grant funding from the UK Government.