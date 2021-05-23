Bringing a smile is all Middle Rasen grandma wants

Alison Atkinson EMN-210517-150828001

Unable to celebrate with family and friends, Alison Atkinson decided to die her hair – ‘full rainbow’ as she put it.

Her proud granddaughter Helena Bridgwood told the Rasen Mail: “We were into another lockdown when it was grandma’s birthday in November and she wanted to do something to show support for the NHS, as she thinks they haven’t had the recognition they deserve.”

Alison is well known in the area, having taught RE at De Aston School for more than three decades.

Helena said: “She stops to speak to anyone and everyone – she just wants to make people happy in these difficult times, especially those who haven’t seen people for a while.

“She loves it when she sees the joy her hair brings to people when out on her walks.”