Fresh from being nominated for Best Rock/Alternative Act at the 2023 BRIT Awards, Tom Grennan will give a full headline concert at Market Rasen Racecourse this summer.

Tom Grennan

He will be making his Rasen Rocks debut at the open air concert after racing on Saturday August 19.

Nadia Powell, General Manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Rasen Rocks returns this summer with Tom Grennan! He is without a doubt one of the UK’s most exciting artists and to welcome him to the racecourse this August will surely be one to remember.

"From his tracks with KSI and Calvin Harris to his own arena-sized exhilarating tracks, he’s a household name with universal appeal so it’ll surely be a show for everyone.”

The last couple of years have been nothing short of defining for Tom Grennan.

His 2021 platinum-selling anthems 'Little Bit Of Love' and ‘By Your Side’ scored in the top three most played songs of that year, alongside his second studio album ‘Evering Road’ skyrocketing to the UK #1 album spot.

Continuing his storming success, his 2022 collaboration with KSI ‘Not Over Yet’ became his highest charting track to date and helped Grennan step up to festival and arena headliner. From a homecoming headline show to 15,000 fans at Bedford Park in June to embarking on his debut UK arena tour in a few weeks time, his landmark headline show at Market Rasen Racecourse is set to firmly be a sun-soaked highlight of the Summer.

Being nominated for his second BRIT award is only the start for Grennan this year, with his third studio album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ due for release this Spring.

Tom Grennan said: "‘The last few years have been an absolute whirlwind. Summer shows are some of my favourites so I’m totally buzzing to see you all at Market Rasen Racecourse for the first time in August. Lets go!!’

The Jockey Club Live concerts at Market Rasen Racecourse are a staple in the region’s social calendar and over the past few years have hosted thousands of fans of live music, with performances from artists including Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Kaisers Chiefs and Tom Jones.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am this Friday, February 3 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk . with a presale available to customers at 10am this Wednesday, February 1.

Sign up to The Jockey Club Live’s mailing list to secure the best price by buying in advance during the presale window.

Tickets start at £32. Limited child tickets are available.

There will also be a range of hospitality packages available.

