British Food Festival is back next month!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garrod Fishmongers, who attend Louth Market on Wednesdays.

British Food Fortnight 2022 will be running between Saturday September 17 and Sunday October 2, and the council is encouraging everyone to discover the diverse and delicious food on their doorstep, and make them aware of what’s grown, available and produced right here in Britain.

East Lindsey District Council are once again working with their market traders to offer up some tasty discounts, and vouchers will soon be available from participating traders at Louth, Horncastle and Spilsby Markets and downloadable from our website at https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/britishfoodfortnight and on ELDC’s social media channels.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “British Food Fortnight is always a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our local food and drink producers and as a District we are home to a number of wonderful businesses, so I’m delighted that our traders have once again helped support British Food Fortnight with some great offers.

"If you are just branching out and want to take this opportunity to have a free stall on one of our popular markets, then please contact us.”

The Council are also encouraging food businesses to try out a market stall for free during this fortnight, and food businesses that haven’t previously traded at any council-run markets will be able to run one free stall at Horncastle, Louth or Spilsby market.