Reigning on Broadway and in the West End, the international smash hit musical SIX is coming to Skegness.

The winner of the 2022 Tony Award for ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Costume Design’, the musical arrives on the stage of the Embassy Theatre on Tuesday.

Also the winner of the 2022 Whatsonstage Award for ‘Best West End Show’ and a Gold-Disk winning album, this sell-out Tudor take-off – which sees sees the six wives Of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales in an uplifting musical – has ‘an incredibly strong and powerful message’ (The Australian).

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.