Broken Biscuits helps dogs who have lost their mobility due to injury, illness or congenital condition and Bruno, owned by Kate Morton, is an integral part of their Team.

Everybody loves this boy loads, but charity trustee and founder Tim Giles described group meet ups are “absolute carnage and chaos” as Bruno isn’t so keen on any other wheelchair user racing past him on theirs and he has a fixation on chomping all the other dogs wheels.

Tim said: “It’s a problem we could never have foreseen. Finding solutions for getting disabled dogs back on their feet is what pet parents normally come to us for. Never would any of us imagined a Pup with this obsession.

“Our regular team meet ups, our Wheely Wonderful Walks, are a real highlight. These are great opportunities for disabled pet carers to meet up and share experiences and ask questions. The numbers have grown significantly, since the early days, through Kate’s hard work in getting more people involved. However, having a dog with a wheel phobia around a bunch of hot rods can be problematic. We call Bruno the Wheel Clamp as he just hooks on and brings everyone to a screeching halt. Kate is such an integral part of our charity Broken Biscuits, and everybody loves Bruno. We just needed a solution to make meet ups easier.”

Kate sought the services of renowned dog trainer Graeme Hall, on his popular TV show Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly. This is the first time paraplegic pets have featured in this world-famous show. Over several sessions Graeme was able to identify the cause of Bruno’s anxiety and suggest possible solutions to try.