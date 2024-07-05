‘Broken China’ makes £160,000 at Lincolnshire auction

Five saucers that stunned the saleroom when they sold for £35,000.

​A box of pottery labelled ‘broken china’ that had lain forgotten in a Lincolnshire attic for more than a quarter of a century made more than £160,000 when it went under the hammer at John Taylors Auction in Louth recently.

An astonished saleroom audience watched on as just five saucers from the box rocketed to £35,000 as Internet bidders in China and elsewhere, telephone bidders and people actually in the room fought a ferocious five minute long battle – and that was just the first of 13 lots.

It went on and on. Four finger bowls sold for £12,000, four tea bowls with matching saucers went for £26,000 and a lot that included 16 tea bowls with 11 small cups hit £59,000.

A large pink bowl decorated with landscape scenes made £7,500 despite being cracked and even another similar bowl that had been stuck back together after being dropped and broken into pieces achieved £5,000.

Auctioneer James Laverack with some of the astonishing pieces of Chinese porcelain.

The collection was amassed by Brigadier Robert Kellie OBE MC, a young Royal Artillery officer who served in China in the early 20th century. It was inherited by his granddaughter, Gill Stewart of Benniworth – apparently because nobody else in the family wanted it.

Gill said: “After the death of my grandmother in the late 1980s, the family were sorting things out. No-one else was interested in the box, which was simply

labelled ‘broken porcelain’ so I said I’d take it, thinking I might be able to repair things”

The box went into the attic and that’s where it remained until last Christmas when Gill was getting some decorations down.

bowl that sold for £5,000 despite being smashed and crudley stuck back together.

Gill said: “I thought I really must do something about the box. The pieces were just wrapped up in yellowing newspaper. It was all a bit embarrassing.

“As well as the porcelain, the box contained an exercise book in which my

grandfather had recorded information about the pieces – including a remark about a bowl being dropped by my grandmother and smashed.”

It was the record book with a connoisseur’s description of the pieces and their marks that alerted collectors around the world to rarity of the collection that was about to be auctioned.

Auctioneer James Laverack said: “Things exploded as soon as the catalogue was published with those details. Registrations to bid went off the dial, enquiries brought the saleroom to a standstill and the requests for images just got silly.

"Pieces had been photographed from every possible angle and people were still asking for more. Bidding on a number of pieces was into the thousands days before the auction started and then things really took off. Internet bidding on the first lot – three saucers with Chia Ching marks and two with Ch’ien Lung marks . – was rocketing away, even whilst I was introducing the lot.

"The bidding had reached £30,000 even before the room and telephone bidders had a chance to get involved.”

The hammer finally went down at £35,000, knocked down to a UK-based China specialist who was present in the room. He also bought the most valuable lot in the collection, 16 tea bowls and 11 small cups thought to be from the Tao Kuang period, which went for £59,000. Other lots went to collectors of Chinese porcelain all over the world, a number of them actually in China.