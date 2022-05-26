Brownies and Rainbow create wall hanging for Platinum Jubilee

After working towards a special badge for Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne, some youngsters in Louth have proudly displayed their hard work.

By Rachel Armitage
Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:00 am
The Brownies with their Jubilee wall hanging.
The Brownies with their Jubilee wall hanging.

1st Louth Rainbows and Brownies have put their creative skills to good use by creative a special work of arts in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The youngsters, who meet at Eastgate Union church hall on a Friday, have been working towards a special Queens Jubilee challenge badge.As part of the work for the badge, the girls had to create a Wall Hanging and have now completed the special work of art, which now hangs proudly in the hall.

Hazel Kelly, Leader of the 1st Louth Rainbows and Brownies, said: “We think the girls have made such a super job and we are very proud of their achievements.”

Her MajestyQueen