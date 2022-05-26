Brownies and Rainbow create wall hanging for Platinum Jubilee

The Brownies with their Jubilee wall hanging.

1st Louth Rainbows and Brownies have put their creative skills to good use by creative a special work of arts in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The youngsters, who meet at Eastgate Union church hall on a Friday, have been working towards a special Queens Jubilee challenge badge.As part of the work for the badge, the girls had to create a Wall Hanging and have now completed the special work of art, which now hangs proudly in the hall.