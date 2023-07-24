Brownies, defibrillators and music festivals among good causes benefitting from ​East Lindsey District Council’s Councillors’ Community Grants scheme

​Councillors have made cash grants to various good causes their local community.

ELDC's Woodhall Spa Councillor Craig Leyland.

​East Lindsey District Council’s Councillors’ Community Grants scheme provides grant funding to community projects run by not-for-profit organisations in East Lindsey, and £2,000 has been made available to every councillor to help them support organisations and community projects in their wards.

Woodhall Spa Councillors Craig Leyland and Thomas Kemp have awarded £1,500 to Kirkby on Bain Parish Council to assist them with purchasing two solar powered speed signs.

Halton Holegate Councillor Terry Taylor has awarded £300 to 1st Toynton Brownies to assist with the membership and registration fees for the Brownies.

Halton Holegate Councillor Terry Taylor has awarded £300 to Stickford Village Defibrillator Fund to assist with the purchase of a new defibrillator.

Tetford and Donington Councillor Daniel Simpson has awarded £500 to Tetford and Salmonby Recreation Ground to assist with the upkeep costs of the Recreation Ground.

Elsewhere in East Lindsey, Louth Councillors Ros Jackson and David Hall have awarded £500 to Louth Zero Degrees Festival to assist with the purchase and hire of performers and equipment, and Louth and Fulstow Councillors Ros Jackson, Edward Mossop and Sam Kemp have awarded £1,000 to Louth Navigation Trust to assist with their Ticklepenny Lock Renovation Project.

Skegness Councillors Danny Brookes, Mark Dannatt, Billy Brookes and Richard Cunnington have awarded £1,000 to Skegness Carnival to assist with the costs of road closures for the upcoming carnival.

Skegness Councillors Danny Brookes, Mark Dannatt, Billy Brookes and Richard Cunnington have awarded £1,000 to Skegness Carnival for the costs for the hire of First Aid provisions.

Friskney Councillor Carleen Dickinson has awarded The Askefield Project Ltd £500 to help with purchasing accessibility ramps for the reception building

Binbrook Councillor Richard Fry awarded £350 to Binbrook Parochial Church Council to assist with their Binbrook Church Yard wall renovation.

Withern and Theddlethorpe Councillor Travis Hesketh has awarded £1,000 to Strubby, Beesby and Maltby Village Hall to assist with installing a new fire alarm system for the Village Hall.

For more information about the grants awarded, please contact the relevant Councillors. Contact details can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/councillors