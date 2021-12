Members of the 3rd Skegness Brownies raised £128 for charity by taking part in Rudy's Run.

The event running throughout December is to boost funds for St Barnabas Hospice.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools, pre-school nursery or community groups were invited to join in the fun with a run, walk, skip or prance on a date of their choice.

The 3rd Skegness Brownies took part on Tuesday, December 14, iwith the help of the parents and the community.