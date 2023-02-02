Brrrr! Holton le Clay salon selling CryoScience Cryotherapy Chamber on eBay

You can buy a lot of odd things on eBay, but a chamber that puts participants through temperatures as low as -140ºc has got to be one of the more unusual!

Beauty at The Gate in Holton le Clay is looking to sell their CryoScience Cryotherapy Chamber.

Award-winning salon Beauty at The Gate in Holton le Clay is looking to sell their CryoScience Cryotherapy Chamber after giving their salon an upgrade.Literally meaning “cold therapy", cryotherapy is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures, and sport stars and Hollywood film stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt, Daniel Craig and Jennifer Aniston are all known to have tried the cold therapy.

Whole body cryotherapy (WBC) is a three minute treatment that exposes the entire body to extreme temperatures as low as -140°C in order to promote recovery, performance, wellness, beauty, and weight loss benefits.

The chamber has also been used by players from Grimsby Town Football Club, who have regularly used the treatment to both prepare for games and recover afterwards.

Paul Beatty, owner of Beauty and Man at The Gate, said: “It has been great to be able to offer cryotherapy here at The Gate as we are always on the lookout for the most innovative and cutting edge treatments.

“However, now we are taking the salon in a different direction, focusing on high level skin and aesthetics treatments, we feel the time is right for the chamber to find a new home.

“The chamber would make a brilliant addition in so many different locations from a sports club or gym to a healthcare setting or another salon or spa, or even if there is an individual out there who may want it in their own home.

“We weren’t really sure how to go about selling a cryotherapy chamber so eBay seemed like a good place to start.”

