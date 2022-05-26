Bubble-blowing event to mark one year since Bethany and DJ's deaths

Tributes to Bethany and DJ.

On May 31, 2021, Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson were killed at their home in Louth by her ex-partner who was jailed for a minimum for 40 years in February for their murders.

A new charity – Be Their Voice (BTV) – was set up in order to raise awareness about domestic abuse in the Louth area and to help victims of abuse.

Be Their Voice has now organised a gathering on Tuesday (May 31) at Charles Street Recreation Ground in Louth where people are encouraged to gather and remember Bethany and DJ by blowing bubbles on the one-year anniversary of their deaths.

At the meeting, at 6.45pm for a 7pm start, people will also be able to scatter forget-me-not flower seeds to create a lasting floral tribute to the much-loved mum and her son.

If anyone is unable to attend but wants to pay tribute to Bethany and DJ, you are invited to blow bubbles in your gardens or on your doorsteps.

Sarah Parkin, chair of Be Their Voice, said: "It's impossible to believe it is a year since Bethany and DJ were so needlessly lost to our community, but most of all to their family.

"It's been a year of sorrow for the family, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in support. Bethany and DJ's deaths cannot be for nothing, and we hope we leave a legacy to them. We will be focusing our minds not only on them, but on all those who are suffering from domestic abuse right here and now in our community.

"Tuesday night is an act of tribute and love, but also a way of reaching out to all those suffering behind closed doors. You are not alone.

"Please reach out to someone if it is happening to you, and please reach out to any friend or a loved one if you see it happening to them."

EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Service provide front line help to those suffering from abuse. To receive their help, call 01522 510041.