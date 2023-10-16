Budding artists invited to take part in annual Festival of Drawing in Gainsborough

Residents are invited to showcase their artistic skills at The Big Draw at Gainsborough Old Hall as part of Gainsborough’s Townscape Heritage Initiative.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, October 21, from 10am until 2pm, West Lindsey will host a Mega Mosaic Workshop as part of the annual festival of drawing, which also takes place in towns and cities all over the world.

Theresa Workman, Townscape Heritage Activity co-ordinator, who has been planning the event, said: “Gainsborough is now a regular participant in this world-wide festival, bringing art and creativity to the community through free craft workshops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year we wanted to emphasise the importance of recycling and sustainability, so our mosaic materials are made from out of date leaflets, books and surplus paper stock.

Some of the visitors at last year's Big Draw Festival in Gainsborough

“We hope that people of every age will drop in to have a go and to pick up tips for inexpensive art ideas to do at home’’.

The workshop provides the perfect opportunity for families to unleash their artistic side and create stunning mosaic masterpieces from scrap paper, and also join in on continuing the giant community mosaic ‘Tides of Time’, which was initiated at Gainsborough Library.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure at the West Lindsey District Council is delighted to be able to share the news of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “We celebrate the fantastic opportunity to host this annual drawing festival in our district, which allows our residents to get involved in a free workshop and spend their day getting creative.”

This free event has been made possible by Gainsborough’s Townscape Heritage Initiative, which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and also by the Arts Fund the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

West Lindsey District Council was successful in its bid for funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to help restore and improve some of the historic buildings in Gainsborough town centre.

As well as improving the town centre, this will also help local people and visitors better understand the built heritage of the town.