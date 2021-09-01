Budding baker embarks on fundraising raffle

Becca Ward of Becca's Bakes.

Becca Ward, 20, owns her own cake making business Becca’s Bakes, but also works part time, as well as attending the University of Lincoln to complete her degree in business management and she owns and runs a successful small cake business.

Becca’s Bakes, based in Market Rasen and also covering areas in Louth, Horncastle and Lincoln, came about completely by accident as Becca needed a birthday cake but as all her usual go-to bakers were busy, she decided to have a go herself - and found she enjoyed making them.

“People then started asking me to make cakes for them and it became a full time job!” She said, “I end up doing 40 hours a week, but luckily last year my degree courses were online so I could watch my lectures while I was baking.”

Becca lives in East Barkwith but runs her baking business from her grandparent’s kitchen in Market Rasen, and she said they have been instrumental in helping her set up her business:

“I’ve been baking at their house since the beginning, they said we’ve got a kitchen sitting unused during the day so I can work from there, and my step-grandad has been brilliant helping me with pricing.”

In the last few weeks Becca received the sad news that her step-grandad has been diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer, and because he has helped her so much over the years, she decided to do something to help raise money for Macmillan cancer Support to say thank you for all the support they’ve given the family since her step-grandad’s diagnosis.

To help raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, Becca has organised a charity raffle which now boasts an impressive 60 prizes from dozens of local businesses and attractions including Piper’s Crisps, Wolds Wildlife Park and Doddington Hall and Gardens.

After just two days of running the raffle, she has raised over £600 for Macmillan, and the draw will take place on September 18..

To purchase raffle tickets, send a message to Becca’s Bakes social media pages at www.instagram.com/beccas_bakes_lincolnshire/?hl=en or www.facebook.com/beccasbakeslincolnshire/ with your full name and mobile number along with a number of how many tickets they would like.