Buggy boost for Theia

Theia and mum Rachelle with representatives from Market Rasen Round Table and Rotary. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Theia has Down’s Syndrome and a congenital heart defect, which means walking distances can be a challenge. Mum Rachelle relies on a pushchair to take Theia out, but having more or less outgrown her current buggy, she regularly resisted being put in it.

Rachelle said: “Theia clearly found it uncomfortable; she has such long legs. She was starting to spill out of the buggy, which wasn’t safe for her as it was becoming unstable, heavy and difficult for me to manoeuvre.”

It was clear Theia needed a new mode of transport, but with special needs buggies costing hundreds of pounds more than standard pushchairs it was a big ask – but that is where the town’s Rotarians and Round Tablers stepped in. Working together, they have shared the cost of providing a buggy that will serve Theia until she is around 12 years old.

Market Rasen Round Table committee member Richard Cameron said: “This is just the sort of thing money raised at our annual firework event is for – helping people in our local community."

Market Rasen Rotary Club was also pleased to be able to contribute to the cost of the buggy from funds raised by their environment committee at the annual Open Farm Sunday event in Stainton le Vale.

Rotary President Richard Lewis said: “We are delighted Rotary was able to support Theia and help her get out and about in a safer way.”

The buggy has been in use now for a couple of weeks and Rachelle says it has already made a big difference. She said: “It is lovely and comfortable for Theia and so much easier for me to handle. She would resist going in the old pushchair, but when she sat in this one, her smile said it all – she clearly liked it. "It folds up too, so will be a big help for days out, as well as for walking longer distances.”