Building work on new homes in East Lindsey has accelerated

News.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows work was completed on 120 homes in the area between January and March – 30 more than the 90 finished during the same period the previous year.

Building work also began on a further 140 homes in the first three months of the year.

Across England, 49,470 homes were completed in the first quarter of the year – the highest number for any quarter in more than 20 years and a four per cent increase compared to the last three months of 2020.

During the same period, work began on 46,010 homes – a seven per cent increase on the previous quarter.

The Home Builders’ Federation says demand for new build homes is extremely strong nationally, and wants to see the Government continuing to invest in the industry.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman, said: “The industry is looking to deliver further increases in supply that have seen output double in recent years.

“As well as addressing the social need for more housing, increasing supply creates jobs, generates investment in local economies and delivers improvements to infrastructure and amenities that benefits both new and existing residents.

“The Government needs to continue to evolve the policy agenda such that the industry can continue to invest in the land and people needed to build the homes the country needs.”

However, the organisation warned that quarterly figures at local authority level can be volatile, as they can potentially exclude data for some sites.

The MHCLG figures show that in the year to March, 440 new homes were completed in East Lindsey – 40 fewer than in 2019-20.