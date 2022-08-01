Buildings in the ‘Historic Heart of Gainsborough’ set to be transformed

The scheme aims to reverse the decline of our much-loved town by offering substantial grants towards the costs to renovate the buildings, bringing empty properties back into use and maximising the potential for them to be used today.

It is backed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Levelling up Programme to help create a Thriving Gainsborough.

The first property which has been awarded grant funding from the Townscape Heritage Scheme is 27 - 29 Lord Street which is currently empty.

Matthew Snee, West Lindsey District Council, Katherine Stanley, West Lindsey District Council, and Andy Hurley, property owner

Thanks to the combined grant funding, the frontage of the building will benefit from a range of interventions to reinstate the historical features.

The property owner, Andy Hurley, said: “Our intention is to renovate the derelict properties and give them a new purpose so that they could contribute to the area.

“With the help now available from the National Lottery’s THI funding and the Levelling-Up funding, it means we are able to accelerate the work at the neighbouring property, 27 - 29 Lord Street, and also complete it to an excellent standard.

"This will improve the street scene and in turn help neighbouring businesses, as the properties have been derelict for many years and have a negative impact on the town centre.”

Jonathan Lee, Townscape Heritage officer at the council is leading on the project and he is calling on all property owners in the designated area to come forward and find out more about the scheme.

He said: “The Townscape Heritage Team is thrilled that the scheme is off to a great start. We hope that this news will encourage other property owners in the town centre to come forward and join in with the initiative to help our ‘Thriving Gainsborough 2024’.”