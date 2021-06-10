Buoys project set for grand opening event next month

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210406-140405005

And those behind it say there will be a grand opening to celebrate the six new installations around town.

The event will take place on Saturday July 3, in Boston’s Central Park, launching a new sculpture trail around the repurposed marine buoys.

Commissioned by Boston arts group Transported, three artists – Jo Chapman, Carrie Reichardt and Bex Simon – have designed and completed the installations.

They can be found at various locations around the town, with one on a roundabout near the bus station, one on a site opposite Black Sluice, two on either side of the Haven Bridge, one in Central Park and one at St Botolph’s Footbridge.

The pieces are design to celebrate Boston’s heritage and maritime connections, and the artists have worked on two buoys each, designing the sculptures with cradles of steel seaweed, mosaic mermaids, and forged metal flowers, respectively.

The opening event at noon in Central Park will include family-friendly craft activities inspired by the sculptures, artist talks and walks to the artworks, live music, and an appearance by Boston’s own mermaid!

Carrie Reichardt has recently been working on the buoy in St Botolph’s footbridge, decorating it with covered mosaics.

Her buoys have included many memories of Boston, including cuttings from the Boston Standard and memories she has got through questioning local residents.

She said: “I really hope that when the buoys are installed that they will bring something positive to celebrate.