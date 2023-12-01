Burgh le Marsh Rainbows to hold festive fundraiser
Burgh le Marsh Rainbows put on their best Christmas jumpers to promote their festive fundraiser.
The group of four to seven year olds are holding their event on Thursday, December 7, and have lots of fun activities planned.
There will be a raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses, a chocolate tombola and games.
Members are also singing some Christmas songs to their families.
The event takes place at the WI Hall on Orby Road from 5.30am to 7pm.
We think the Rainbows look very festive!