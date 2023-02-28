Kieron Russell, aged 32, stole an electric generator after smashing his way into an empty unit at Newark’s Maltings Retail Park on the evening of July 2, 2022.
He was later identified by a trace of blood he left on a fragment of broken glass.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 20, he pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed.
He also admitted to another burglary after he was caught on CCTV stealing a television from a nearby supported living complex in Mather Road on July 13.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In addition, he pleaded guilty to stealing electrical goods from a shop on the same day.
Russell, of Queen Street, Gainsborough, was given a 12-month prison sentence and ordered to pay compensation.
PC Greg Trease-Somers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Russell may think he has the right to steal whatever he wants from other people, but we don’t agree.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Burglaries of this nature have a huge impact on local businesses and will always be thoroughly investigated.
"Thanks to this very thorough investigation – and the utterly damning forensic evidence left at the scene of one of his crimes – Russell had little choice but to plead guilty to these offences.
“I am pleased he has been jailed and hope this period behind bars helps him to change the way he has been living his life.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
For advice on how to protect your business from burglars visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk.
Advice from Nottinghamshire Police includes identify areas that may be vulnerable to forced entry and have them made more secure, make sure any service doors are locked and secure when not in use, make sure you have a monitored alarm and that it’s fully operational, make sure your CCTV is operational, provides facial recognition as well as good quality images and covers any vulnerable areas. 24-hour digital CCTV is also highly recommended, make sure that wheelie bins are stored away as these can be climbed on to gain access to the building, especially via the first floor and make sure there is sufficient lighting around the premises.