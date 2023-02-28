A burglar from Gainsborough has been jailed after leaving his blood at the scene of his crime.

Kieron Russell, aged 32, stole an electric generator after smashing his way into an empty unit at Newark’s Maltings Retail Park on the evening of July 2, 2022.

He was later identified by a trace of blood he left on a fragment of broken glass.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 20, he pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed.

Kieron Russell was given a 12-month prison sentence and ordered to pay compensation

He also admitted to another burglary after he was caught on CCTV stealing a television from a nearby supported living complex in Mather Road on July 13.

In addition, he pleaded guilty to stealing electrical goods from a shop on the same day.

Russell, of Queen Street, Gainsborough, was given a 12-month prison sentence and ordered to pay compensation.

PC Greg Trease-Somers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Russell may think he has the right to steal whatever he wants from other people, but we don’t agree.

“Burglaries of this nature have a huge impact on local businesses and will always be thoroughly investigated.

"Thanks to this very thorough investigation – and the utterly damning forensic evidence left at the scene of one of his crimes – Russell had little choice but to plead guilty to these offences.

“I am pleased he has been jailed and hope this period behind bars helps him to change the way he has been living his life.”

For advice on how to protect your business from burglars visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk.