Burglars broke into home after tragic discovery of bodies of  Bronson Battersby, 2,  and his father Kenneth

Police have confirmed burglars broke into the Skegness home of Bronson and Kenneth Battersby hours after the tragic discovery of their bodies.

Two year old Bronson and his 60 year old father, Kenneth, were found in their basement flat in Prince Alfred Avenue on January 9 by the landlady after a social worker had raised concerns. It is believed they had not been seen since Boxing Day.

Kenneth had died of a heart attack leaving Bronson alone unable to tend for himself.

He was found in his pyjamas, curled up with his father, and it is believed he had died of starvation and dehydration.

Flowers by the door of the flat where Bronson and his father, Kenneth, lived.

Since the tragedy was reported, it has now emerged that within hours of the bodies being discovered, intruders had crept into the property through a bedroom window and stole Kenneth’s wallet and medication.

Landlady Maria Clifton-Plaice told the Daily Mail burglars had crept into the property on January 10.

“They got in via a back window. They prised open the window, bent the hinges back and crawled through,” she said.

“The television wasn't taken or any other valuable items but I noticed a few things out of place in the kitchen.

Little Bronson Battersby and (right) with his father, Kenneth.

“I looked in the cupboard where Kenny would keep a wallet with his rent money in and it had gone.

“Whoever had taken it had also taken his Tramadol medication. They'd left the packaging but the pills themselves had vanished.

“I knew they'd been there the day before when the police were here.

“It was just a day after Kenny and Bronson had been found dead in the living room.

“It makes you despair really, how low can people stoop?”

Reports of the burglary come after the IOPC confirmed an investigation will be launched into the two deaths.

“The harrowing circumstances in which Kenneth and Bronson Battersby died are truly shocking,” Regional Director for the IOPC Derrick Campbell said.

“Our sympathies go out to everyone affected by their sad deaths.

“It is appropriate we carry out an independent investigation to consider the police response to any prior welfare concerns that were raised.

“We will be examining whether there were any missed opportunities by police to check on Mr Battersby and Bronson sooner.

“We will be in contact with Bronson’s mother and Mr Battersby’s family in due course to explain our role and how our investigation will progress.”

Maria Clifton-Plaice spoke to the BBC about the moment she discovered the bodies: “I opened the lounge door and Kenny was just laid on the floor and I knew he was dead.

“It was just a horrible, horrible tragedy for that poor little boy and Kenny.

“We're just heartbroken; the past 10 years, as a personal friend, he really helped me out when I needed him.”

Lincolnshire Police said they received a report of a burglary at Prince Alfred Avenue around 12pm on Friday, 12 January.

Investigations into the burglary are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 24000024117.

In addition to IOPC investigation, the Lincolnshire County Council has launched a rapid review into social services’ performance. It is understood the social worker has taken time off work and is being given support.