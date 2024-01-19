Mayor Coun Pete Barry is urging the community to support the police in their investigations after it was confirmed burglars broke into the home of a Skegness toddler and his father hours after the tragic discovery of their bodies.

Two-year-old Bronson Battersby and his 60-year-old father, Kenneth, were found in their basement flat in Prince Alfred Avenue on January 9 by the landlady after a social worker had raised concerns. It is believed they had not been seen since Boxing Day.

Kenneth had died of a heart attack leaving Bronson alone unable to tend for himself.

He was found in his pyjamas, curled up with his father, and it is believed he had died of starvation and dehydration.

Flowers by the door of the flat where Bronson and his father, Kenneth, lived.

Police say intruders had crept into the property through a bedroom window and stole Kenneth’s wallet and medication.

Landlady Maria Clifton-Plaice told Lincolnshire World: “The burglars got in via a back window. They prised open the window, bent the hinges back and crawled through,” she said.

“The television wasn't taken or any other valuable items but I noticed a few things out of place in the kitchen.

“I looked in the cupboard where Kenny would keep a wallet with his rent money in and it had gone.

Little Bronson Battersby and (right) with his father, Kenneth.

“Whoever had taken it had also taken his Tramadol medication. They'd left the packaging but the pills themselves had vanished.

“I knew they'd been there the day before when the police were here.

“It was just a day after Kenny and Bronson had been found dead in the living room.

“It makes you despair really, how low can people stoop?”

Reports of the burglary come after the IOPC confirmed an investigation will be launched into the two deaths.

“The harrowing circumstances in which Kenneth and Bronson Battersby died are truly shocking,” Regional Director for the IOPC Derrick Campbell said. “Our sympathies go out to everyone affected by their sad deaths.

“It is appropriate we carry out an independent investigation to consider the police response to any prior welfare concerns that were raised.

“We will be examining whether there were any missed opportunities by police to check on Mr Battersby and Bronson sooner.

“We will be in contact with Bronson’s mother and Mr Battersby’s family in due course to explain our role and how our investigation will progress.”

Coun Barry visited the area after the tragedy was discovered. “It is shocking what has happened in our community,” he said.

"Investigations have now been launched by the IOPC and Lincolnshire County Council has launched a rapid review into social services’ performance and we must leave the authorities to do their job.

"I would, however, appeal to members of the public if they can help with the investigation into the burglary to come forward.”

Lincolnshire Police said they received a report of a burglary at Prince Alfred Avenue around 12pm on Friday, 12 January.

Investigations into the burglary are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 24000024117.