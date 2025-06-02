Burst water main in Boston leads to disruption, with pupils and motorists among affected
Anglian Water informed customers of the fault in the Sleaford Road/Rosebery Avenue area of the town last night at about 9.40pm.
It apologised to any one experiencing either ‘very low water pressure or no water at all’ and said it expected to have the situation resolved by 6am today.
At 5am, however, it updated customers to say it had extended the repair time to 3pm, explaining that the issue was ‘proving more complicated to fix than we first expected’.
At the time of writing, the Anglian Water website gives the repair time as 5pm today.
Traffic lights have today been in place at the junction of Sleaford Road and Rosebery Avenue, leading to lengthy tailbacks.
Boston West Academy, in Rosebery Avenue, told its followers on Facebook this morning it would not be open as it had ‘no water’, apologising for the change in plans.
Anglian Water has been approached for a comment.
