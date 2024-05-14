Bus service improvements planned for Skegness
Stagecoach East Midlands has brought in a raft of bus service changes across the county that make it easier to get around by public transport.
The improvements are thanks to an injection of Bus Service Improvement Plan money (BSIP).
Skegness Town Service 2 now runs every 15 minutes in a circular route in both directions, marked as 2 and 2A.
The route has also been expanded to include stops at; Seacroft Road, Drummond Road, North Parade, and Carlton Boulevard with two extra buses added to accommodate the increased demand.
Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “The funding received through BSIP allows us to enhance services, making bus transport more convenient and an obvious choice for those wanting to travel in and around Lincolnshire for a fraction of the cost of getting about by car.
“We are pleased to see an immediate positive impact on the communities we serve with more pick-up and drop-off times and improved routes. These changes will not only enable greater connectivity but provide people with more sustainable travel options.
“Stagecoach East Midlands continues to work closely with Lincolnshire County Council and other stakeholders to deliver regular, reliable, bus services across the region.”
For further details on the enhanced bus services across the county, schedules, to plan your journey, visit: www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/latest-timetables