The business, which has been established at the centre for the past 15 years, was taken over by Laura Bellamy in 2019.

Since then, they have rebranded and given the shop, and now the website, a complete face lift.

As well as this, the team are offering a wider range of services which are especially appealing to the wedding market.

Abby Millis, senior floral designer and supervisor and Laura Bellamy, director

Laura said: “We are so proud to have achieved what we have over the past couple of years during a challenging period where weddings were put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have lots of exciting plans in the pipeline and we can’t wait to share these with you over the next few months.”

Laura has incorporated her floristry with a complete event decor service providing a holistic package for brides once their venue has been chosen for the special day.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager for Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are very excited for The Florists up-and-coming plans and wish them the best of luck with the announcements later this year on their national accreditation.

“It’s wonderful to see an independent business, which has been based at the Yard since the start, expand both their team and range in to home and giftware.”

As well as catering for weddings, The Florist by Blush provides the whole spectrum of services including funerals, anniversaries, birthdays and other celebrations