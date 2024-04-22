Business leaders open up about their path to success in new podcast series

Mark Dransfield is pictured with ​Nicola Sands

North west production company Applehead Media is launching a brand new series of business themed podcasts, putting business leaders and what makes them tick, in the spotlight.

Mark Dransfield, chairman of Dransfield Properties, is the first in the hotseat, talking about his journey and the background to the successful South Yorkshire based company.

Mark said: “It’s easy sometimes for people to see the trappings of success and assume it’s been a seamless journey, but the truth is quite different and it’s great to have the opportunity to talk about that and to share my own experiences. Success rarely comes without some very stressful and scary moments and sleepless nights.

“I really hope that young people in particular, who are starting out on their own business journey, will enjoy this series and take something from it.”

Success Means Business is focussed on navigating the road to success by featuring a range of high-profile guests who talk openly about the personal and business challenges they have faced to reach the very top of their industry.

The series is fronted by former TV journalist Nicola Sands who runs Applehead alongside her cameraman husband Steve.

Nicola said:“We have access to some really amazing people who have shared their experiences so openly with us and we’re delighted to be bringing that insight to a new audience through this series.”