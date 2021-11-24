Horncastle Christmas Tree Festival EMN-211123-093233001

St Mary’s Church in Horncastle is bringing the festival back this December and is inviting businesses to get involved.

It will take place on December 4 and 5 between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and 12noon to 4pm on Sunday.

Reverand Charles Patrick said: “This is a lovely start to the beginning of Christmas celebrations and the church never fails to give the WOW factor with its colourful trees and decorations, provided by all the wonderful businesses, schools and organisation in and around Horncastle.”

The Banovallum Singers will perform their popular Christmas Concert on the Saturday at 7pm.

Admission is free and there will be minces pie galore served at the interval. Then there will be carol singing at 3.30pm on the Sunday to wrap up the festival.

Any businesses who would be interested in taking part in the Christmas tree festival are invited to visit the church office between 12noon and 2pm.