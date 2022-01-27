Busy week at Skegness care home ahead of lifting of restrictions

Residents has a visit from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. Pictured are Doreen Wheat, Diane Southam, Neil, Karen Sigsworth and Dylis Peacock

During the pandemic it has been a challenging time for care home staff who have worked tirelessly to keep residents safe but also entertain them and find ways of engaging with relatives.

However from Monday, care home residents will be able to receive unlimited visitors.

The self-isolation periods will be reduced from 14 to 10 days for those residents who test positive, with further reductions if they test negative on days five and six.

Residents enjoying the chair exercises with movement to music. Pictured are Louise Rider , Doreen Wheat, Dylis Peacock and Joyce Knight.

There will also be changes on testing for care workers from February 16. They will also see pre-shift lateral flow tests replacing the current weekly asymptomatic PCR tests. Care homes will also have to follow outbreak management rules for 14 rather than 28 days.

Last week Syne Hills Care Home had plenty of things going on to keep residents occupied, including its annual inspection from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

While the firefighters inspected the home with manager Hayley Peace, some of the residents got to sneak out and inspect their fire truck. They even found some still inside photo bombing them.

Residents have also have done a lot of chair exercises with movement to music. Cheryl Curtis, Activities Coordinator, said: "Residents get so much from exercises, including improved posture, strengthening of their muscles as well as having many, many laughs - after all an active mind is a happy heart."

It's tools down for staff to spend some quality time with residents. Pictured are Derek Willams with Brodie Obrien.