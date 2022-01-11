Butlin's announces 2022 events including Oktoberfest Big Weekender

Oktoberfest! is coming to Butlin’s as an adult-only Bavarian themed break.

Over three nights, guests will soak up the party atmosphere experiencing everything that makes the real German Oktoberfest. Authentically decorated beer tents with host traditional oompah bands, live music and singalongs aplenty.

As well as super-sized sausages and steins, the Oktoberfest weekender is all about getting together with friends and having a good time.

Butlin’s Oktoberfest weekends start from £92pp and take place in Skegness on October 7-10. Price includes accommodation, access to all venues, live music and much more.

Also new to the line-up in 2022 is the Replay Weekender which brings the best of the 80s, 90s and beyond, with different stages dedicated to each decade. Headliners include Toploader, Village People, Five plus many more acts. There’s something for everyone, so groups of mates can party to nostalgic throwbacks one minute, and chart-topping floor fillers the next.

There are two new Replay weekends in Skegness this year – June 24-27 in Skegness and September 16-19. Replay breaks start from £65pp and this includes accommodation, access to all live music venues and lots more.

If live performances from big-name acts weren’t enough on a Butlin’s Big Weekender, then silent discos, pool parties, pub quizzes, comedy shows, Clubbercise, Bingo Bango and Bandeoke will definitely make it a weekend to remember. Plus, they’re all included in the price.

To help get the group planning their next break, Butlin’s has great savings on all 2022 Big Weekenders. There’s also a ‘three night for the price of two’ dining offer and low deposits from £15 per person.

Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at Butlin’s said: “We’re delighted to be launching two new Big Weekenders this year. Oktoberfest is all about beer, bratwurst and now Butlin’s. We can’t wait to bring the world’s most popular best beer festival to Skegness in 2022 and to welcome guests dressed in their dirndls and lederhosen for some Bavarian themed fun.

“Our Big Weekenders are all about getting together with your friends, letting your hair down and having a great time. Whether you fancy Oktoberfest, our new multi-era Replay break or one of the other amazing weekends on offer this year, why not drop a message in the group chat and get planning your Butlin’s Big Weekender.”

Butlin’s offers a three-night Oktoberfest weekender from £92pp on October 7. Price is based on a two-bedroom room that sleeps four in Skegness and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.bigweekends.com.

Butlin’s offers a three-night Replay weekender featuring Village People, Five, Chesney Hawkes and many more from £65pp on June 24. Price is based on a two-bedroom room that sleeps four in Skegness and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.bigweekends.com.