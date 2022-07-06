Butlin's announces the Masked Singer Live in 'epic' 2023 line-up for Skegness

The Masked Singer Live is coming to Butlin's in Skegness.

Audiences are set to be chanting ‘Take it off! Take it off!’ after watching the elaborate costumes perform popular hits live on stage at Skegness and Bognor Regis and Minehead.

Performing on selected school holiday breaks, each show will be hosted by a celebrity presenter and will feature four favourites from past series, plus two brand-new characters.

Just like the ITV show, the best bit will be saved until the end of the performance when all characters, including two well-known celebrity performers in every show, are unmasked.

Alongside The Masked Singer Live there will be two new incredible Butlin’s shows - Festivals Rock and Jukebox Musicals. Celebrating musical legends past and present, guests will rock out to the biggest hits in Festivals Rock. Jukebox Musicals is a musical medley of songs and dances that feature in the very best West End productions. There’s also a hilarious fairy tale mashup in the new Billie & Bonnie show, Once Upon A Time, and the Skyline Gang are on a new adventure searching for the polar lights in a Frozen Adventure.

Next year also sees the return of family favourites. There’s plenty of new surprises in store including exclusive Stephen Mulhern performances, Peppa Pig and PJ Masks shows and the ultimate meet and greet with Optimus Prime.

2023 also sees the opening of SKYPARK in Skegness, the most exciting playground in the UK where everyone can play in the sky, day and night. Included in the price of the holiday, SKYPARK will be free to access and filled with epic climbing towers, thrilling tunnel slides and interactive play.

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “As the home of entertainment we’ve pulled out all the stops to bring our guests another year of incredible showstopping performances. We can’t wait to have The Masked Singer performing live. I know we’ll be hearing ‘Who’s that behind the mask!?’ throughout resort.

“We’re also welcoming back incredible acts next year and will be opening our brand-new SKYPARK in Skegness. With some fantastic value breaks to be had, it’s never too early to book some full-on family fun!”