Butlin’s in Skegness gets ready for spooky and festive seasons with special breaks

Butlin’s in Skegness is getting ready to celebrate the spooky and festive seasons in style at Skegness with Christmas and Spooktober breaks from as little as £39.

There’s so much more included in these extra special breaks, which work out as little as £9.75 pp, with exclusive seasonal-themed shows and activities guests won’t experience any other time.

The incredible Father Christmas Express Delivery is included in the price on all Festive breaks. This magical Christmas experience and all the Halloween additions for Spooktober are alongside the very best of Butlin’s all-year-round entertainment, including the new for 2025 Animals and Mythical Beasts show and Snow White and Her Magnificent Friends pantomime.

Also included in these incredible value for money breaks are unlimited adrenaline-fuelled fairground rides, access to the Splash Waterworld pools, overflowing with rides, slides and flumes, soft play and the UK’s most exciting playground SKYPARK.

The Scareground at Butlin's.

Festive breaks

The Butlin’s elves are preparing to transform the Skegness resort into a Festive Wonderland for the most magical time of the year decked out with glittering walkways and Christmas trees galore.

The Christmas magic doesn’t stop at the resort’s festive makeover, as there’s loads of Christmas-themed activities and entertainment included in the price, with festive discos and pool parties, an exclusive Skyline Gang show, Christmas Goes Pop, fireworks** and so much more.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit from the world’s most famous Redcoat, Father Christmas. The big man himself is already piling his sleigh with presents, getting ready for the 4,000-mile trip from the North Pole to visit guestz on his nice list in Father Christmas’ Express Delivery.

Included in the price of all festive breaks, the 30-minute immersive experience will take families on a surprise-filled journey in a magical lift to Father Christmas’ Festive Grotto. Before setting off on the unforgettable trip, kids will have the chance to write their Christmas wishes lists and send them to Father Christmas. He’ll be waiting as the doors to his Grotto open with special gifts, ready to read everyone’s Christmas lists.

Whether families are looking to treat themselves to a getaway before the big day with Christmas Festive Wonderland breaks from £39, celebrate Christmas Day at the Home of Entertainment with a Christmas break from £239, or enjoy one last dose of the festivities between Christmas and New Years with a Festive Wonderland break from £189, there’s a huge range for breaks to choose from.

Guests can also ring in the New Year at Skegness from £464, leaping into 2026 with a staycation like no other, packed with live music, huge parties and incredible firework displays included in the price.

Spooktober breaks

With just under a month to go until the Spooktober breaks begin, the final spooky touches are being put on the Skegness resort for its Halloween makeover.

There are breaks to suit every family at unbeatable prices throughout October, whether it is taking the little ones on a midweek break from just £39, or a Half Term getaway for the big kids from £145.

Families will need to squeeze the scariest Halloween costumes into the suitcases as every break has an exciting schedule of spooky-themed parties, activities and entertainment, perfect for a range of ages and exclusive to Spooktober breaks.

From the Skyline Gang’s Monster Buster show and Billy Bear’s Boneshaker Party to Scarily Silent Discos and the Halloween Welcome Party, these are just a few of the spooky shows and activities included in the price of all breaks.

The best of Saturday night TV will be headlining Studio 36 on all October Half Term breaks, all included in the price. For the final time this year, experience the hugely popular Meet The Stars of the Gladiators, as guests have the chance to snap a picture with their favourite superhumans, and unmask mystery celebrities in The Masked Singer Live’s new show for 2025. Breaks during Half Term finish with a brand as guests can enjoy an incredible fireworks display, all included in the price.

For those brave enough, enter the Scareground. The classic fairground has been transformed for all Spooktober breaks and are open even later for thrilling rides in glowing neon lights and fog after dark, all included in the price.