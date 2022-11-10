The presentation to GOSH Charity Ambassador Farah Idris took place at Butlin’s Skegness as part of Stephen Mulhern’s headline show.

The presentation to GOSH Charity Ambassador Farah Idris took place at Butlin’s Skegness in front of almost 2000 guests as part of Stephen Mulhern’s headline show.

Through the years, Butlin’s team members across the three Butlin’s resorts in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegnesshave been taking part in a number of fundraising activities across the three Butlin’s resorts in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

Fundraising efforts include marathons, bake sales, treks, quizzes and a Monopoly challenge around London.

Butlin’s guests have also supported through donations when booking online and when buying branded merchandise on resort.

The money raised has helped fund the hospital’s most urgent needs and support seriously ill children and their families through their journey at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

The £1million has helped fund cutting-edge medical equipment including a MiSeq analyser which speeds up DNA testing, high-spec defibrillators and a Cytogenetic Analytic Workstation to help diagnose children with leukaemia, lymphoma and tumours.

It has also supported the hospital’s specialist Play team and some vital refurbishment work, including new clinical rooms and family accommodation so that parents can stay close by their children.

Butlin’s also regularly provides entertainment at GOSH Charity events, including the hospital’s summer party for patients and families and the charity’s annual RBC Race for the Kids event at Hyde Park, London.

Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s said: “We’re delighted to have raised an incredible £1 million for GOSH Charity.

"We look forward to continuing our support and hopefully raising even more money for this special charity.”

Liz Tait, GOSH Charity’s Director of Fundraising said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone moment with Butlin’s and are so grateful for all their incredible support over the years.