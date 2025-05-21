Butlin's in Skegness making Half Term affordable with incredible day pass offer

Access to SKYPARK is included in the day passes.

Butlin’s is making Half Term affordable for families with a special day pass offer.

Lively kids, and adults, can keep entertained at the Skegness resort with 20% off from May23.

Adult day passes start from £21 and kids’ day passes from £15**.

Included in day passes is the incredible SKYPARK, the UK’s most exciting playground. Kids can explore the truly inclusive and interactive playground, full of thrills and surprises for children of all abilities. From four epic climbing towers and light up tube slides to interactive family games and immersive pathways, as well as wheelchair-accessible swings, trampoline and roundabout.

The resort is now open to day visitors from 10am to 8pm, extended from 6pm, giving guests even more time to enjoy the jam-packed schedule of live entertainment in the Skyline Pavilion.

Included in the price of day passes, families can show off their best moves with Peppa Pig at Peppa Pig’s Dance Party, watch in awe at the monster tricks of The Extreme Mountain Bike Show’s performers or come face-to-face, and snap a selfie, with pre-historic predators at the brand-new Dino Expo.

Get ready for more thrills at the Splash Waterworld pool and the fairground, with both included in the price of day passes. The Splash Waterworld pool is overflowing with rides, slides and flumes, as well as a dedicated tots pool, and can be enjoyed during guests’ two-hour swim slots. For even more excitement, day visitors are treated to unlimited fairground rides, with a whole host of family favourite rides and dedicated tots-sized rides for smaller guests.

If there’s still energy to spare, families can get stuck into plenty of activities, including free football sessions and indoor soft play.

The amazing offers continue for when families need to refuel. Kids can enjoy a delicious meal from the kid's menu for just £1. The deal is available daily from 12 to 3pm in selected restaurants on resort.

These action-packed day passes can be pre-booked online at www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/day-visits