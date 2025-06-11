Butlin's in Skegness nominated for two top UK holiday resort awards

Burlin's in Skegness has been shortlisted at the 2025 British Travel Awards - but needs your votes.

Having been nominated in two prestigious categories of the 2025 British Travel Awards, voting is now open is hoping to be crowned the Best Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays and the Favourite Company for Radio Advertisements.

Making the shortlist for these awards is already an incredible achievement for Butlin’s, but sights are set on clinching the top spots in both categories.

With the winners of the British Travel Awards decided by the public, the team at the Skegness resort is calling on loyal guests and the local community for their support before voting closes on November 1.

All voters will be in with a chance to win thousands of pounds worth of travel prizes in the British Travel Awards amazing prize draw.

The prizes up for grabs include a £5,000 Greek holiday, a river cruise worth over £4,000, holiday vouchers worth up to £1,000 and a £5,000 European Villa break.

The Skegness resort has seen plenty of exciting investments for guests in recent years – including the £2.5m inclusive and interactive SKYPARK playground, designed for children of all abilities, and the newest opening with the £12m 128 Premium Lodges at the Maple Walk village.

The British Travel Awards is the largest consumer-voted travel awards in the UK, recognising people, places and companies who are shaping the future of travel. In 2024, over 420,000 travellers cast 1.6 million votes across more than 80 categories.

Jon Hendry Pickup, Butlin’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted in two categories at this years’ British Travel Awards.

“Our amazing new openings have really enhanced our guest experience. Whether you’re with the family on an action-packed holiday or having a well-earned getaway with friends on our adult only Big Weekenders we can guarantee plenty of incredible live performances and activities to keep everyone entertained. From everyone at Butlin’s, we’d really appreciate your votes, plus there are some incredible prizes up for grabs.”

To vote for Butlin’s at the British Travel Awards, and to be in with a chance to win these fantastic prizes, visit: https://britishtravelawards.com/btaform.php?nomLink=293