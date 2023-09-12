Exciting plans for a £12 million accomodation project in Skegness have been announced by Butlin’s.

The new £12 million premium lodges project at Butlin's.

One hundred and 28 premium lodges are to be built in time for May half-term next year and will be situated in the brand-new Maple Walk village.

The accommodation project will be available to guests on family breaks and adult only Big Weekenders.

Maple Walk village will be a tranquil setting less than five-minutes from the heart of the main resort, where guests will have full access to the entertainment venues, facilities, activities on offer and new SKYPARK playground.

The lodges will have a fully equipped kitchen with full sized fridge freezer, microwave and hob.

The village will feature a new play area and each lodge will sleep a maximum of six guests.

The luxury lodges will each have three bedrooms including a main bedroom with king-sized bed and en-suite shower room, two twin rooms, a fully equipped kitchen with full sized fridge freezer, microwave and hob, private decking with outdoor furniture and parking space for two cars directly outside the accommodation. Amongst the lodges are adapted units suitable for wheelchair users.

Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s said: "We’re delighted to announce even more investment to our Skegness resortoffering peace and quiet, but still want close to the action.

