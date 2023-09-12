Butlin’s launches new £12m premium lodges project in Skegness
One hundred and 28 premium lodges are to be built in time for May half-term next year and will be situated in the brand-new Maple Walk village.
The accommodation project will be available to guests on family breaks and adult only Big Weekenders.
Maple Walk village will be a tranquil setting less than five-minutes from the heart of the main resort, where guests will have full access to the entertainment venues, facilities, activities on offer and new SKYPARK playground.
The village will feature a new play area and each lodge will sleep a maximum of six guests.
The luxury lodges will each have three bedrooms including a main bedroom with king-sized bed and en-suite shower room, two twin rooms, a fully equipped kitchen with full sized fridge freezer, microwave and hob, private decking with outdoor furniture and parking space for two cars directly outside the accommodation. Amongst the lodges are adapted units suitable for wheelchair users.
Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s said: "We’re delighted to announce even more investment to our Skegness resortoffering peace and quiet, but still want close to the action.
“Our new accommodation village Maple Walk will be beautifully landscaped and we’re sure the 128 well-equipped premium lodges will be very popular with guests staying on both our family breaks and Big Weekenders. We continue to invest in Skegness and our luxury lodges follow the new look fairground and £2.5million playground SKYPARK which opened earlier this year.”