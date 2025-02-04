Butlin’s team peaks by raising staggering £55k for children’s cancer centre

Six individuals from the Lincolnshire took part in the Three Peaks Challenge, alongside teams from across Butlin’s.

Staff at Butlin’s in Skegness are celebrating after raising £55,000 last year for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The announcement comes as the company marks making a ‘Decade of Difference’ for the hospital, its official charity partner since 2015.

The total raised nationally by Butlin’s in 2024 was £231,000, a record-breaking year of fundraising. This amazing amount is an incredible start to the £1million fundraising target set for 2028.

Six individuals from the Lincolnshire took part in the Three Peaks Challenge, alongside teams from across Butlin’s. The 24-hour challenge involved climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowden, the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales. The total distance walked was 23 miles (37km) and the total ascent was 3064 metres (10,052ft), with over £22,000 raised by the incredible team.

Fundraisers were held throughout the year.

The team also took over the SKYPARK playground and the Skyline Pavilion with their family fun days during the year. Events featured live music, raffles, ‘Soak a Redcoat’ and visits from Butlin’s own Skyline Gang and Billy and Bonnie, as well as the Animal Guyz who gave guests a special chance to see the animals puppets used on stage up close.

The incredible amount fundraised in 2024 will go directly towards a new world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre, a unique facility at Great Ormond Street which aims to improve the outcome for children with cancer. As childhood and cancer are two words that should never go together, this facility will create a gateway for children to go onto better futures. These children will not only survive, but flourish.

Liz Lloyd, People Director at Butlin’s, said: “It was great to see the Skegness team come together to organise some amazing fundraising events and activities throughout last year for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Everyone should feel extremely proud of what they have achieved, and the incredible progress being made to reach our £1 million goal for 2028.

“We’re excited to continue our fantastic fundraising efforts in 2025 as we celebrate 10 years of partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital as our official charity.”

Great Ormond Street Hospital has been Butlin’s official charity partner since 2015, however the historic partnership started decades before. Butlin’s founder, Sir Billy Butlin, donated funds to purchase the UK’s first paediatric CT scanner at the hospital back in 1977.

To find out more about the charity relationship, please visit: www.butlins.com/about-us/charity-partnership