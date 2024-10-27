The cadets – representing air, land and sea forces – were praised for their ‘smart’ appearance in a ceremony that was also tinged with sadness.

An important accolade came from a D-Day veteran who was present.

Les Budding, of Aslackby, said: “I look forward to this launch every year – it gets better and they do a brilliant job.

"It’s so nice to see all of these young cadets who are keeping up the traditions and looking out for their country – that’s what it is all about.

"I’ve spoken to some youngsters interested in going into trhe forces and it’s nice to see the generations coming through.”

An important date in the calendar for the Lincolnshire RBL, this year’s event was again hosted in the ‘Just Jane’ hanger at East Kirk Aviation Heritage Centre by kind permission of the Panton family .

However, as the Lincolnshire Royal British Legion Riders roared in there was a notable absence – Andy Downey , who sadly died this year.

"He was such a special character and would arrive on his motorbike with music blaring and flags flying and it’s knocked us back this week,” said John Johnson, chairman of the Lincolnshire Royal British Legion.

"That and the build-up to the 10th anniversary of troops being pulled out of Afghanistan and other events going on around the country mean it’s more important than ever that we remember.

"People don’t realise what it means to be a poppy appeal organiser. It’s not just being out there with collectiing boxes but all the work in advance and after, and all the paperwork – there are so many difficult aspects.”

He acknowledged the work done by branches around the county to promote their work, including Skegness and the Clock Tower display with 37,000 poppies and at Alford where there is a 18ft Lancaster made of poppies outside the church.

"!’m very proud of all our branches who are coming out with new ideas all the time to make sure it happens and schoolchildren are getting involved – it’s all age groups,” he said.

There were other absences tat the ceremony – but Mr Johnson said this was because the appeal had already been launched in many of the county’s branches and fundraisers were busy collecting.

Amongst the speakers was Gary Headland, the President of the Royal British Legion (RBL) in Lincolnshire. He said that when he was looking for a theme for his speech, he thought of the sense of pride which he said he had witnessed.

“That includes whether you are collecting or parading smartly,” he said. “Thank you to all who serve – putting service before self is what it is all about.”

Another special guest was Jenny Green OBE, founder of the RAF Widows Association, who had spent some tima as a teacher in Sleaford while her husband Bill was at RAF Cranwell. In August 1990, when Bill was based at RAF Marham in Norfolk, he was about to deploy to the Gulf as Group Captain of a Tornado squadron when he flew a training mission during which both he and his fellow crew member were lost over the North Sea.

"It feels so overwhelming to be back here today and so near to the North Sea where my husband died and my life changed forever,” she said.

"None of us want to be a member of this association but I am proud of the work we have done.”

Another veteran returning for the launch was Burma Star Veteran Alfred Conway of Anderby Creek. Alfred said: “It’s a great honour to be here.”

His daughter, Josephine, said. “It’s very important for him to be here to remember all of his comrades that he served with and kept friends with.

"It’s said the Burma Star has been laif to rest. The late Queen’s husband served on the sister ship to my father and he has fond memories of serving together.”

Chris Lake, of Wainfleet Royal British Legion, was amongst the 20 Standard Bearers from across the country parading to the music of Swineshead Silver Band and was recognised as being in the last tour in Afghanistan.

He said: “It’s been very emotional – especially as this is 10 years since they closed down Camp Bastion and it’s been a privilege to be part of the day.”

Next year is the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day. The datre for the poppy appeal launch is October 25, 2025.

1 . Lincolnshire Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Launch Lincolnshire Royal British Legion Standard Bearers in the shadow of the 'Just Jane' Lancaster. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Lincolnshire Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Launch Lincolnshire RBL chairman John Johnson with founder of the War Widows Association Jenn Green and Lincolnshire RBL president Gary Headland. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Lincolnshire Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Launch Standard Bearers on parade in the 'Just Jane' hangar during the ceremony. Photo: Barry Robinson