Caistor Cares joins in Macmillan fundraiser

Every week, Caistor Cares hosts a coffee morning for the town’s senior citizens, but on Monday 2 October the befriending charity — part of Lincolnshire Cares — joined Macmillan’s biggest fundraising event to support those living with cancer.

The first Macmillan Coffee Morning took place back in 1990 with the simple idea of friends gathering over coffee and donating the cost of their cuppa to Macmillan in the process. Since then, the annual coffee morning has raised more than £290 million for the charity.

Caistor Cares’ members, volunteers, friends and family made and donated a wonderful variety of cakes, which were thoroughly enjoyed by a room full of willing participants, according to Lincolnshire Cares chair Julia Whittaker.

She said: “Our coffee mornings have always been a weekly rendezvous for our members to socialise and keep in touch, but this was an extra special day because of the important fundraising element involved.

Caistor Cares volunteers at the recent Macmillan coffee morning

“Along with people taking part in similar events across the country, we were delighted to raise money for people living with cancer, and have fun doing it along the way — and thanks to the generous donations made on the day, we were able to raise £216.72 for Macmillan.”

Macmillan’s annual coffee morning won’t return again until next year, but for Caistor Cares and Kelsey Cares, it’s business as usual at 10am every Monday at Drakes Court in the town, or every Friday at South Kelsey Village Hall — and anyone over the age of 60 is welcome.

For more information, including volunteering opportunities, visit lincolnshirecares.org .

