Caistor centre is fully open and welcoming back customers

Cafe manager Clare O'Shea with some of her team - Elise French, Robert Harrison and Callum Jackson EMN-210722-164458001

Work has been going on behind the scenes during the enforced closure due to the pandemic, including, as previously reported, an ambitious vision for the future of the building.

The centre has been refreshed and began by reopening on restricted hours, but has now settled at 9am to 3pm Monday to Saturday.

Heading up the day-to-day running of the centre is new cafe manager Clare O’Shea, supported by admin assistant Florence Kirke and a team of volunteers.

The Library area EMN-210722-164557001

Clare said: “We are encouraging people to come down and see what we have on offer.

“We have revised our cafe menu – keeping popular items, but also looking at new and exciting ways to serve food.”

Clare, who will be familiar to some customers, as she was cafe supervisor in the centre five years ago, has also introduced specials every day – meatless Mondays, pancake Tuesdays, wrap Wednesday, take away Thursday, fish Friday and sour Saturday.

The vegan range has also been extended.

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre at 28 Plough Hill EMN-210722-164620001

Clare said: “The cafe is key to the success of the centre.

“We have to do the best we can do with what we have and are always happy to hear customer feedback.

“We recently did some market research on the coffee we serve and it resulted in us now having a new bean to serve.

“We also recognise some of our customers may still be reluctant to mix with people, which is why we have decided to continue to wear face masks and keep the hand sanitising and other safety measures.

The heritage timeline EMN-210722-164446001

“We also have our large terrace at the front of the Plough Hill building which has been well used during the recent hot weather.”

Clare also has plans to use the ever-growing market in the town to showcase the centre’s cakes and bakes.

One thing remaining the same is the artist programme, which is booked right through to the end of 2022.

Each month will have a different artist –one displaying their work in the main gallery area and another using the stairway exhibition space.

Heritage items are displayed above the library shelves EMN-210722-164545001

Clare said: “We have a broad spectrum of artists on our exhibition programme and we will also be continuing with the ‘meet the artist’ events on the second Saturday of the month with the gallery artist.”

Follow the centre on social media for up to date information on all the activities.

Screens remain in place for safety of staff and visitors EMN-210722-164510001