Caistor Community Cinema success with outdoor screenings

Members of the Caistor Community Cinema team in front of the mega screen

The AGM for the group was held last week at the Fonaby farm that has been used as the outdoor venue for cinema events recently.

The last AGM was held in 2019 and since then the group has hosted eight indoor cinema nights at Caistor Town Hall, before lockdown, three distanced outdoor screenings and three drive-in screenings.

Most of the events were sold out.

There was just one sound issue at one of the drive-in events, but this is being addressed for any future screenings.

In 2019, Caistor Community Cinema took part in a very successful children’s film festival

Outgoing chairman, Steve Critten, thanked all the members of the cinema group for their work.

He continued: “Everyone has done a great job, especially with the outdoor events.”

Stepping into the role of joint-chairman are Sally Allison and Jane Anderson, with Neil Knight as secretary and Angela Sach as treasurer.

The group is registered with the West Lindsey District Council’s community lottery, so benefits from that.

It also received funds from the Lincolnshire Co-op Community Champions scheme – and will be beneficiaries from that again this summer.

This has enabled the group to build a new trailer and invest is a super-sized screen for the outdoor events.

Provided there are no changes to current Government guidelines, the group is planning to hold its first indoor screening in Caistor Town Hall on July 17.

An audience poll will be made on the Caistor Community Cinema Facebook page sometime this month to select a movie to screen that night.

It is also hoped to have further outdoor shows later this year, but not before the late summer or early autumn.