Caistor gym shortlisted for three national fitness awards

Tracey-Leanna Chuck with Ron, one of her Train to Change clients EMN-210911-102132001

B-Fit Gym, in the town’s Brigg Road, is up for the honours in this year’s National Fitness Awards which sees thousands of entrants from across the country.

Gym owner, Amy Atkins, said: “As a small independent gym, competing against multi million pound fitness centres, we are just so chuffed to be recognised for our commitment and passion towards health and fitness. To be listed in the top six is incredible.”

The gym has been shortlisted for Group Exercise Gym of The Year, Gym-based Personal Trainer of The Year and Customer Service Award.

-Fit Gym at Caistor EMN-211111-131657001

Amy said: “The group exercise award is the biggy.

“This is the one everyone wants, so for us to be even shortlisted is huge.

“We really do put our heart and soul into making our classes fun, different, special, not the same as any other.

“I put Tracey-Leanna Chuck forward for the personal trainer of the year as she just goes above and beyond with her Train to Change clients and gives everything to all her classes.” Amy believes the third shortlisiting for customer service is a result of how the gym responded to the pandemic and the lockdown, and the care they showed to members.

-Fit Gym at Caistor EMN-211111-131708001

She said: “We cleared the gym of kit, literally stripped it out, and let our members take it home.

“We did classes online and we personally called members to check on them.

“We are very proud of this nomination and, more importantly, know we are very lucky to have such wonderful members who have supported us throughout.

“Without them, we would not have made it to the finals, so a massive thank you to each and every one of them.”

-Fit Gym at Caistor EMN-211111-131719001

The awards ceremony will be held at Athena in Leicester on Friday, November 26.

Amy added: “There are 10 of us going so it will be a great night.

“We are really looking forward to it and, fingers crossed, we bring some of the awards back to Caistor.”