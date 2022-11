A new memorial to commemorate the Caistor Hospital will be dedicated today (Saturday, November 19).

Starting at 2pm, the dedication will be led by Town Mayor Jon Wright and the Rev Canon Ian Robinson.

David King will lay a wreath remembering residents, staff and supporters from the late C18th until late C20th.

At 3pm at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre there will be an opportunity to share memories and artefacts relating to the hospital site.